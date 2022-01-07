Belarus leader Lukashenko spoke to Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev – report

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday his country had defeated an attempted coup d'etat during historic violence last week, blaming militants from Central Asia, Afghanistan and the Middle East for the unrest. He also insisted that Russian-led troops called in to help quell the unrest were in the country to only protect strategic facilities and would go home "soon". The Central Asian country is reeling in the wake of the worst violence in its recent history, but life in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty appeared to be returning to normal Monday as the nation observed a day of mourning for dozens killed. Tokayev said Monday in a video conference with leaders from several ex-Soviet countries that "armed militants" had used the backdrop of protests -- which began with rallies over a fuel price hike -- to try to seize power.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO