Belarus leader Lukashenko spoke to Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev – report

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus’s state news agency said President Alexander Lukashenko had spoken by phone on Friday with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former leader of Kazahstan who was the target of popular anger this week in mass protests that swept the Central Asian country. It was the first...

AFP

On Ukraine's frontline, little hope for Russia-US diplomacy

On the frontlines of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv's army has been fighting a prolonged war with pro-Kremlin separatists, Ukrainian soldiers are doubtful that upcoming Russia-US talks will bring forward change. He vowed the upcoming talks would focus on Moscow's "aggression toward Ukraine".
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine says arrests Russian agent planning attacks in Odessa

KYIV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country's largest Black Sea port of Odessa. "(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and...
POLITICS
Alexander Lukashenko
Nursultan Nazarbayev
AFP

Kazakhstan president says 'attempted coup' defeated

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday his country had defeated an attempted coup d'etat during historic violence last week, blaming militants from Central Asia, Afghanistan and the Middle East for the unrest. He also insisted that Russian-led troops called in to help quell the unrest were in the country to only protect strategic facilities and would go home "soon". The Central Asian country is reeling in the wake of the worst violence in its recent history, but life in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty appeared to be returning to normal Monday as the nation observed a day of mourning for dozens killed. Tokayev said Monday in a video conference with leaders from several ex-Soviet countries that "armed militants" had used the backdrop of protests -- which began with rallies over a fuel price hike -- to try to seize power.
WORLD
The Independent

Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

The president of Kazakhstan announced Tuesday that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission. The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president's request amid the worst public unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country, with...
WORLD
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
AFP

Russia, US make no breakthrough on Ukraine but agree to keep talking

Russia told the United States at tense talks Monday that it had no plans to invade Ukraine, as the two sides agreed to more efforts to keep tensions from turning into a full-blown confrontation. After more than seven hours of negotiations in Geneva, the Russian and US officials both offered to keep talking, though there was no sign of a major breakthrough. The high-stakes meeting came amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine. Moscow has demanded wide-ranging concessions from Washington and its NATO allies, which in turn have threatened severe sanctions for any attack. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he had assured his US counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, that the fears were unfounded.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

U.S. welcomes completion of Russian-led mission in Kazakhstan -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Tuesday welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s announcement that Russian-led forces had completed their mission in the country following serious unrest. Tokayev said that forces from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will begin withdrawing from the country in two...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
Europe
China
Russia
dallassun.com

Russia 'Disappointed' By U.S. Signals Ahead of Geneva Talks

Russian officials said on January 9 that they are 'disappointed' by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva, Switzerland. The Interfax and RIA news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saynig that Moscow was not optimistic going into the talks, and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
The Independent

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission for face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US says offered Russia reciprocal action, warned on Ukraine

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Monday that she offered to make reciprocal moves with Russia on missiles and exercises to de-escalate tensions but renewed warnings of major costs if Moscow invaded Ukraine. After more than seven hours of talks in Geneva with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Sherman said the United States was ready to meet again, but that Russia had not offered assurances that it will pull back troops amassed near Ukraine. Sherman told reporters she had offered "a number of ideas where our two countries could take reciprocal action that would be in our security interest and improve strategic stability." She declined to give full details but said the United States made proposals on missile placement and said it was "open to discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe" along the lines of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, from which former president Donald Trump withdrew.
MILITARY

