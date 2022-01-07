ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Portugal’s main opposition party promises tax cuts as election nears

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s main opposition Social Democrats promised on Friday to cut taxes on corporate profits and personal income if they manage to dethrone the front-running Socialist Party in a Jan. 30 election. “We have to reinforce the competitiveness of our economy. We have to turn...

