Shaq Transforms Into DJ Diesel for New Steve Aoki Collab “Welcome to the Playhouse”

Steve Aoki has linked up with Shaq, otherwise known as DJ Diesel, for a thumping new track titled "Welcome to the Playhouse." It comes with a cosmic, party-oriented video that sees the creators turned into animated characters in a style not too far from the Gorillaz.

Grammy-Nominated DJ/Producer Steve Aoki And DJ Diesel (Aka Platinum Recording Artist SHAQ) Release Booming New Track “Welcome To The Playhouse”

January 7, 2021—2x-Grammy nominated artist Steve Aoki joins forces with platinum-selling recording artist and basketball legend DJ Diesel aka SHAQ on the new gametime anthem “Welcome to the Playhouse.” Out now through Aoki’s Dim Mak label, the collaboration sees SHAQ spit hype-ready-for-the-court raps over thundering EDM production. The song is paired with a high-energy animated music video that follows adolescent versions of Aoki and SHAQ on a wild adventure through the carnival-esque Playhouse.
Steve Aoki and SHAQ (aka DJ Diesel) Unveil New Collaborative Track "Welcome to the Playhouse"

2x-Grammy nominated artist Steve Aoki joins forces with platinum-selling recording artist and basketball legend DJ Diesel aka SHAQ on the new gametime anthem "Welcome to the Playhouse." Out now through Aoki's Dim Mak label, the collaboration sees SHAQ spit hype-ready-for-the-court raps over thundering EDM production. The song is paired with a high-energy animated music video that follows adolescent versions of Aoki and SHAQ on a wild adventure through the carnival-esque Playhouse.
Shaq Just Dropped a Monstrous Bass House Track with Steve Aoki

We always need to know what Shaq is up to in his music career as DJ DIESEL. In 2020, he dropped two massive collabs with EDM veterans Eliminate and Wuki. Last year, he not only played Excision’s Lost Lands Festival but attempted to crowd surf during his set. Today, for his first release of 2022, he’s teamed up with Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki to deliver “Welcome to the Playhouse,” a heavy new bass house track.
Shaquille O'Neal Raps On New Steve Aoki Track

Shaq is back on the mic -- the NBA legend just teamed up with EDM superstar Steve Aoki to drop a new banger. Shaquille O'Neal -- AKA DJ Diesel -- dusted off his notebook and came up with some words for "Welcome to the Playhouse" ... rapping about being at the top of the game and partying like crazy.
