Shaq Transforms Into DJ Diesel for New Steve Aoki Collab “Welcome to the Playhouse”

This NFT project has artworks by Hiro Ando which is slated for release early this month. Steve Aoki is a known name around the music sphere as this Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ has given some outstanding music which has taken his popularity to soaring heights. He is the founder of record label, Dim Mak Records, which he established in 1996. Since its inception, his label has released over 250 records till date and counting. Aoki has been credited with working with distinct genres that range right from rapper Kid Cudi and Tiësto, and he has even reworked on songs by Michael Jackson and Linkin Park. His performances have always pulled in the crowds as his energy has been unbelievable, which has always set the stage on fire. Aoki released Wonderland in 2011, his first EP in 2012 titled It's the End of the World as We Know It, and most recently Neon Future and still continues to rule the music space in his own way.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO