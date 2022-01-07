Two Winning $50K Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets Sold In York, Snyder Counties

Turkey Hill, 4001 Carlisle Road, Dover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two winners will each receive $50,000 after their tickets were randomly selected as part of the Pennsylvania Lottery's weekly raffle drawing, state lottery officials announced Friday.

Ticket number 00447103 was sold at Turkey Hill on Carlisle Road in Dover (York County).

Ticket number 00465074 was sold at Quick Shop on Route 522 in Middleburg (Snyder County).

The winning ticket numbers were randomly drawn from among more than 69,800 New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 28, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022.

The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. This was the last weekly drawing.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery's Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person.

