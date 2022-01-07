Omicron Surge Affects RTD Services, ‘People Power’ Being Affected

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three New York City subway lines are suspended all week because of COVID-related staffing shortages. The MTA says the B, W and Z lines are temporarily suspended. “Like everyone in New York, we’ve been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge,” New York City Transit posted on Twitter. “These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available.” We have temporarily suspended service on the B/W/Z lines. Like everyone in New York, we've been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge. These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available. pic.twitter.com/TJw2DhUCjk — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 10, 2022 New York State reported a record number of cases Saturday. Now, the latest numbers show daily positive cases dropped by 10,000 and hospitalizations fell by nearly 100 patients.

