Omicron Surge Affects RTD Services, ‘People Power’ Being Affected

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) – The omicron surge is starting to affect RTD services with a worker shortage causing the public transit agency to make many changes to their routes. In a 3 week span, 77 new COVID cases...

denver.cbslocal.com

9NEWS

RTD service being interrupted by COVID surge

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases among employees and existing staff shortages are causing service interruptions. RTD reports 77 employees tested positive for COVID between Dec. 15 and Jan 5. Cases were reported in all facilities and operating divisions. >Video above:...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Metro Mobility Customers Urged To Cancel ‘Non-Essential Trips’ Amid Driver, Staff Shortages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council is asking Metro Mobility customers to “consider canceling or not scheduling non-essential trips” amid COVID-19-related driver and staff shortages. Officials with the agency said Tuesday that the pandemic and its “ongoing hiring challenges” are hampering the timeliness and quality of its paratransit services. (credit: CBS) Metro Transit, which is also operated by the Met Council, is also beset by staffing problems and declining bus and light rail train ridership. On Tuesday, 10% of its bus and light rail operators were out sick. In the past few months, dozens of Metro Transit routes have been canceled, and wait times were extended between trains. The operator eliminated 5% of its services early last November.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

B, W, Z Subway Lines Suspended Due To COVID-Related Staffing Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three New York City subway lines are suspended all week because of COVID-related staffing shortages. The MTA says the B, W and Z lines are temporarily suspended. “Like everyone in New York, we’ve been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge,” New York City Transit posted on Twitter. “These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available.” We have temporarily suspended service on the B/W/Z lines. Like everyone in New York, we've been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge. These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available. pic.twitter.com/TJw2DhUCjk — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) January 10, 2022 New York State reported a record number of cases Saturday. Now, the latest numbers show daily positive cases dropped by 10,000 and hospitalizations fell by nearly 100 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

‘We’re In A Crisis Right Now As An Industry’: Staffing Shortage Caused Holiday Crisis At Denver Nursing Home

DENVER (CBS4)- As the omicron variant surges across Colorado, there are signs that our medical system is starting to crack. One example is an event that happened on Christmas morning. An employee at a Denver nursing home called 911 because she was the only one who showed up for her shift at the Autumn Heights living facility. She wanted COVID-19 positive patients transferred to the hospital. (credit: CBS) Jennifer Belden was a nurse at Autumn Heights for eight months in 2021. She says things were bad when she left in November. She says the facility was underpaying staff, overworking them and wasn’t hiring replacements when...
DENVER, CO
Indy100

Uber passenger who got stuck in storm for 9 hours billed $600 for ride

What’s the most you’ve ever been charged for an Uber ride? Likely not as much as this guy.Andrew Peters caught a ride using the transportation service platform from Dulles International Airport, but the car soon got stuck in a storm for hours.With icy roads and an abundance of traffic, the bill for the nine-hour journey resulted in the jaw-dropping amount of $600.Both the Richmond man, who was returning from San Francisco, and the Uber driver, were unaware of the concerning weather when they began their ride together.“It was kind of scary,” Peters said. “We didn’t have any food or...
TRAFFIC

