2021 was the deadliest year on Utah roads since 2002

SALT LAKE CITY — 320 people died on Utah roads in 2021, a 15% increase since 2020. It marks the highest number of fatalities on Utah roadways since 2002, when there were 329 deaths.

Utah roadway deaths declined for three consecutive years starting in 2016, but then increased in 2020.

The deaths include 44 pedestrians, 37 motorcyclists, and six bicyclists.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) director Carlos Braceras announced the numbers this week. Braceras emphasized that speed-related (81) and impaired driving deaths (138) are up.

“The numbers are absolutely devastating to people here in our organization and to our partners at Highway Patrol who work so hard to get to zero fatalities,” he said during a press conference.

“When you’re driving a car, that is probably the most dangerous thing anyone will ever do.”

He noted that stresses stemming from the pandemic could be behind the uptick in fatalities.

“People over the last two years have been dealing with stuff they’ve never dealt with before… I don’t have data behind it, but we believe all of these stresses are at least partly if not completely behind these changes.”

Utah Strategic Highway Safety Plan

