AFCON 2021 Preview: Group C

By Gary Al-Smith, Owuraku Ampofo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars that have flickered for 40 years, the Lions of the Atlas who haven’t roared in 46, the Panthers led by a totem in need of redemption and islanders dreaming of a fairytale run. That’s what this quartet represent, and the chase is on. Morocco. The...

The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
The Independent

Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
The Independent

Covid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking points

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.Liverpool hoping for Covid improvementMorning, Reds 🙌Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to...
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Morocco, Black Stars to raise curtain on Group C today- Preview

Morocco and Black Stars will this afternoon raise the curtain on Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021. The two teams will be seeking to get off the tournament on a flyer to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition. The clash...
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Nigeria take on record champions Egypt - Preview

Group D of AFCON, Cameroon 2021 will kick-off with a fierce battle when Nigeria Super Eagles lock horns with record champions Egypt in Garoua. The match scheduled for today, Tuesday, January 11 will kick off at 4:00 pm at the Romde Adjia Stadium. Nigeria - Super Eagles looking for new...
The Independent

Is Nigeria vs Egypt on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

Several Premier League-based players could be in action in Tuesday’s big Africa Cup of Nations clash, which sees Nigeria and Egypt face off.Mohamed Salah is the biggest draw, but he’s likely to be up against the likes of Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho amongst others, in a tussle between two of the competition’s heavyweight nations.The Group D rivals are among the sides backed to run deep into the tournament, while this meeting might give an early indication of which of them are most capable of winning the big games.Cameroon and Senegal are among the nations to have...
The Independent

Southampton hopeful Tino Livramento will avoid knee surgery

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a “little bit of hope” that Tino Livramento will avoid surgery on his injured knee.England Under-21 defender Livramento has been a star performer since his summer arrival from Chelsea but missed Saints’ last two games due to a meniscus problem.The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.“The first steps in training now have shown no reaction from the knee,” said Hasenhuttl, whose son was sidelined for a year with a meniscus injury.“This...
The Independent

Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best players to sign in FM22 for teams of every budget

Football Manager is back and, as always, the race is on to sign the best wonderkids in the world. Every FM22 player must decide where they will start their managerial career: at the top of the world game with millions to spend or down the pyramid with a major project to oversee.Either way, uncovering the young gems of football will be crucial to a manager achieving success. A wonderkid is a player aged 20 or below who has the potential to go on and become a world-class player in the game. Not all of them will make it to the...
The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations day 3: Kelechi Iheanacho fires Nigeria to victory against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt

Groups D and E took centre stage at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, with Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho netting a vital winner as Nigeria opened their group phase with a win.The clash between the Super Eagles, runners-up in the 2019 edition of the competition, and Egypt, record seven-time winners of the AFCON, was anticipated as one of the big group-stage clashes and a meeting of two among the favourites to go far this year in Cameroon, but in truth it was largely a one-sided affair.Nigeria took a deserved lead on the half-hour mark as Iheanacho spun...
