AMC Acquires Anime Distributor Sentai

Tony Hernandez & Lilly Burns, co-founders of Emily in Paris producer Jax Media, have been promoted at Imagine Entertainment. The pair will become President of Imagine Entertainment and will oversee film and television at the Brian Grazer and Ron Howard-run company. This comes after Imagine acquired Jax Media, which also produces series including Russian Doll, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, in 2018. They will oversee features, television, kids and family and international, running all scripted content. They will also continue to lead Jax Media with Hernandez as CEO and Burns as CCO. Other series produced by Jax Media include TV Land’s Younger, HBO Max’s The Other Two and Southside, Netflix’s The Pentaverate, Showtime’s Work in Progress, Apple’s Hello, Jack!, Comedy Central’s Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer, ABC’s The Connors and Hulu’s Difficult People.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO