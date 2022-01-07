ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC Acquires Anime Distributor Sentai

By PYMNTS
 3 days ago
AMC Networks announced Wednesday (Jan. 5) it has acquired anime distributor Sentai and its Hidive streaming service, giving the entertainment platform another targeted streaming service along with Shudder, IFC and SundanceTV, according to a press release. The deal also included Sentai Studios, the Anime Network and its full catalog...

