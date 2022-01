Health care affordability is a significant factor in mental health issues and stress among employees, according to a new study by Centivo. The Centivo Healthcare and Financial Sacrifices Survey was conducted in August of 2021 and polled more than 800 workers enrolled in employer-sponsored health insurance for at least two years. Among the findings: more than one quarter (27%) of employees who had significant medical expenses said those expenses had a major impact on their mental health, while 16% indicated such expenses had a major impact on their family’s well-being.

