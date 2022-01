We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While Dyson stick vacuums are more than worth the investment thanks to their lightweight design and flexibility, it’s even better if you can grab one during a sale — obviously! And luckily for you, the British appliance company has a special treat for anyone who might’ve missed their chance to buy one (or get one!) for Christmas. Just in time for totally simplifying your cleaning routine for the new year, Dyson has kicked off a limited-time sale, with discounts of up to $100 and free shipping on some of their best cordless stick vacuums and other small household appliances.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO