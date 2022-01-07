Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. doubtful, but RG Trai Turner to play Sunday vs. Ravens

Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. was listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Moore has an anke injury.

Coming off what was arguably its best game of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line likely will be without its left tackle Sunday.

Rookie Dan Moore Jr. was designated as doubtful on the injury report after not practicing all week because of an ankle injury suffered during Monday’s win against the Cleveland Browns.

It is extremely rare for a player — particularly a rookie — listed as “doubtful” for the Steelers to play in a game; it is even less common that a player who did not practice all week suits up for a game under coach Mike Tomlin.

Veteran Joe Haeg is expected to start in place of Moore. The versatile Haeg has appeared in seven games on offense this season, starting one at right tackle.

The Steelers are also likely to start J.C. Hassenauer at center for the second consecutive game. Rookie Kendrick Green remained on the covid-19 list Friday and did not practice this week.

Veteran starting right guard Trai Turner, though, returned to practice Friday and will play against the Ravens despite a knee injury suffered against the Browns.

Safety Terrell Edmunds (groin) and nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) also were cleared to play despite missing practice time this week.

