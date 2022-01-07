ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

‘Flurona’ in SC: Upstate doctor confirms co-infection of influenza, COVID-19

By Kelci O'Donnell
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3So6y0_0dfikEoJ00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – While the name “Flurona” may seem like a myth, medical professionals say it’s very real.

“Flurona” is a term coined for a co-infection of both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. It is has been confirmed in test results around the world and now in the Upstate in 2022. According to doctors, this comes as no surprise.

What is ‘flurona’ and how common is it?

“It is certainly not unexpected. We clearly expected people during the flu season and during the height of yet another surge of COVID cases, that someone would eventually come down with both flu and COVID,” said Dr. Chris Lombardozzi, Chief Medical Officer at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

“We have been relatively fortunate that this is the first one that I have heard about in our area and, to the best of my knowledge, that person is not hospitalized, just at home.”

Spartanburg County resident Alisha Johnson shared the news of her recent test results with us.

“I was shocked. Having the flu and corona, I thought the worst,” explained Johnson. “They did two swabs. They tested the left nostril for flu and they tested the right nostril for COVID. They immediately told me I had flu-B and DHEC also called me and confirmed me that I did have COVID as well.”

She said her tell-tale sign that she was under the weather, was body aches and congestion. Two common symptoms of both the flu and coronavirus.

“It was just like the normal flu for me from what I have had in the past. I can’t pinpoint anything extra,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, she is fully-vaccinated and said this was the first time she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I believe I had a mild case and I am not sure if it’s because I am vaccinated,” Johnson said.

She told 7NEWS she originally thought it was a minor cold, but with her mother in the hospital, she wanted to be sure for both of their safety.

How can I tell if I have a cold, the flu or COVID?

Now, one week after her positive test results, Johnson says she is feeling much better.

“Right now I just have a little congestion. Everything else has been good,” she said.

According to medical professionals, dual-illnesses are not uncommon. Because COVID-19 and the flu are rapidly spreading the in community, doctors say the infections can occur at the same time. Yet, oftentimes, it will go unnoticed.

“I think it brings up an opportunity and the opportunity is to once again say ‘what can we do to protect ourselves?’ The key there remains the same,” said Dr. Lombardozzi. “It’s flu season. just like any other flu season. So, get your shots. Get your flu shots. Go ahead and wear masks in the appropriate settings. Obviously, when we are talking about COVID, it’s the same, same story.”

As far as how to overcome the illnesses, according to professionals, the best way remains through both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

“There are some medications that can help you feel a little bit better, but there is no cure for the flu. When we talk about COVID though, things are getting better in terms of options,” said Dr. Lombardozzi. “It is still really, really beneficial if you really want to protect yourself, the best protection is still to get a vaccine.”

“We need to take it seriously and we need to do the things that we can do right now to help protect ourselves.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Health
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
Spartanburg, SC
Health
Spartanburg County, SC
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

2 small earthquakes were reported near Columbia on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Two more earthquakes rattled small towns near Columbia on Tuesday. The first, a 1.7 magnitude, was recorded in Elgin around 12:30 a.m. while a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded near Lugoff just after 8:30 a.m. More than a dozen small earthquakes have been recorded in the area over the past few […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza#Corona#Covid#Flu Shot#Weather
WCBD Count on 2

Lawmaker poised to remove North Charleston from CCSD over Reimagine Schools initiative

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Marvin Pendarvis said he stands ready to remove North Charleston from the Charleston County School District if the board passes the controversial ‘Reimagine Schools’ initiative. Rep. Pendarvis is exploring three options which would include either pulling the city out of the district altogether, separating it into an individual […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Judge to consider lowering $7M bond for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused Murdaugh of stealing more than $6.2 million from clients by funneling the cash through a fraudulent bank account. His lawyers say […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina man faces 6 months for Capitol riot role

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The State newspaper in Columbia reports that 65-year-old Paul Colbath of Fort Mill, is one of five South Carolina residents who have pleaded guilty to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

Honoring Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 9th is recognized as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day as the day honors officers who put their lives on the line on a daily basis to serve and protect their communities. The job duties of law enforcement officers often go thankless as they sacrifice their lives, being away from families […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC reports over 13K new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced 13,320 new cases of COVID-19; 9,497 confirmed and 3,823 probable cases. The statewide total of confirmed cases is 817,327. The data is from Tuesday, January 4th. A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

A guide to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina and knowing the proper protocol may not be as straightforward as it seems, so we have put together a guide to possible COVID-19 concerns and what you should do about them. I feel sick and it is hard to breathe If you are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy