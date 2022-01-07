DWR official discusses California’s current water year, drought
In October, nearly half of California was experiencing “exceptional” drought — the most severe category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which keeps track of such figures. More than 87% of the state faced at least “extreme” drought.
A wet October and December helped improve the state’s water problem to some degree.Here’s how much California’s drought has improved recently
The overall water picture is changing, but monitoring conditions are still of great concern.
Jeanine Jones, the California Department of Water Resources interstate resources manager, joined Sonseeahray to give some perspective on the state’s current conditions.
