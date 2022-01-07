ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new ‘Serious Sam’ game could be released later this month

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tease from Devolver Digital suggests that a new Serious Sam game will be announced next week and released later this month. Earlier today, a tweet from Devolver Digital said, “What if a new Serious Sam game was being announced next week and released this month?” The tweet included a video...

