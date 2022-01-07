ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA 6 Release Date Teased by Grand Theft Auto Insider

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has teased the reveal and release date of GTA 6. And for once, Grand Theft Auto fans looking forward to GTA 6 have good news. It's been over eight years since the release of GTA 5. Since then, Rockstar Games has released Red Dead Redemption...

comicbook.com

JUNIOR420r World
3d ago

I've always loved Grand Theft Auto but the long wait between games instead of creating the same game on three different consoles as become annoying I was 24 years old when this game came out and I am turning 36 this year. Rockstar needs a wake-up call. don't prolong your games as long as you are because you're trying to make so much money on one game if you can't overcome GTA V with a GTA 6 that is better than GTA V then start a new franchise of the same third person free roam world

