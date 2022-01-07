Mask mandate issued for Salt Lake County

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Vivian Chow
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 30-day mask mandate has been issued for Salt Lake County on Friday.

Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela C. Dunn says the public health order will require everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Health officials recommend wearing masks such as KN95s or cloth masks when possible.

The mandate will go into effect on 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 and will be enforced until Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

“We desperately need to use every tool available to ensure our hospitals can continue providing excellent healthcare through this surge,” says Dr. Dunn. “We also need to ensure that our essential services have the staff necessary to operate—from law enforcement, to plow drivers, to schoolteachers. It is my obligation as health officer to take the action I believe has the best chance to prevent unnecessary suffering throughout our community.”

MASK UP: Salt Lake City Mayor asks county to enact mask requirements

Exemptions to the mandate include:

  • Individuals under two years of age and those with medical conditions, impairments or disabilities that prevent wearing a mask.
  • Individuals engaging in work where they are alone and individuals for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the individual related to their work as determined by local, state or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
  • Individuals seated at a restaurant or other food/beverage establishment while they are actively eating or drinking.

As Utah sees a continued surge of the Omicron variant every day, health officials are concerned as many local hospitals are already operating at or near capacity.

Earlier this week, Summit County issued a 45-day indoor mask mandate starting Jan. 7.

“The purpose of this order is to protect public health and our critical industries’ staffing, not to hold someone criminally liable,” officials say. “Health officials are asking businesses and operators of other public spaces to enforce this order as they do any other social-behavioral expectations that exist for their establishment.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

How transmissible is the omicron variant?

(ABC4) – Masks, vaccinations, boosters, and social distancing… all just about common language at this point in the pandemic in protecting ourselves from becoming infected with COVID-19. Doctors say these tools are even more pertinent with the newest variant, the omicron. Dr. Todd Vento, Infectious Disease expert at Intermountain Healthcare says, “by virtue of its […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Several state agencies warn of new COVID phishing scam targeting Utahns

UTAH (ABC4) – Several state agencies in Utah are warning residents about a new phishing scam involving fake text messages. The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), Utah Department of Health (UDOH), and the Weber-Morgan Health Department says scammers are sending out fake text messages where they claim […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

5 new laws that went into effect in Utah 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – As of Jan. 1, 2022, five new laws have gone into effect in Utah. Alternative Fuel Incentives Amendments: Sponsored by Rep. Melissa G. Ballard, this bill modifies and enacts incentives related to alternative fuels. To read more about the law, click here. Vehicle, Boat, and Trailer Registration Amendments: Sponsored by Rep. Adam […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah requires appointment for COVID testing amid long lines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – UDOH will be modifying operations at COVID-19 testing sites due to surging demand. The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) made the announcement on Friday amid an unprecedented Omicron surge embattling Utah. Testing sites moving to appointment-only: Cannon Health Building (including traveler testing) Bountiful Timpanogos Regional Hospital West Jordan Officials say […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

St. George multi-unit fire prompts warning from officials

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Fire officials say around 9:30 on Sunday night, they responded to a joint apartment building on Donlee Drive. “There was smoke and flames coming out of the chimney area and out of the attic of the home and we were able to go in, pull some ceilings, and […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
