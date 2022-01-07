Week 18 Fantasy Football Injury Updates

The final week of the NFL regular season begins Saturday afternoon.

The longest NFL regular season ever concludes this weekend and the injury report is lengthy. Running backs are particularly beat up ahead of the season finale. Some players, like Bengals QB Joe Burrow, are likely out for the last game of the season to rest and recover. Other players, like Raiders TE Darren Waller, are hopeful to return just in time for the last game of the season with a postseason berth and playoff seeding on the line.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Packers—QUESTIONABLE

Rodgers (toe) practiced Thursday, logging his first midweek practice since late October, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ’s Tom Silverstein . Green Bay has locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and plays the 2-13-1 Lions in Detroit on Sunday.

Matt Ludtke/AP

Joe Burrow, Bengals—QUESTIONABLE

Burrow (knee) doesn’t expect to play Sunday against the Browns, according to Marisa Contipelli of the team’s official site . “I could play if I need to,” he said.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens—OUT

Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback against the Steelers in the regular-season finale. Jackson (ankle) did not practice on Thursday and has not played since Week 14. Baltimore has an outside shot at making the playoffs, but needs help to do so.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers—QUESTIONABLE

Garoppolo (thumb) was limited in practice this week. He missed the Week 17 game against the Texans. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week he will not say who is starting between Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance before Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Baker Mayfield, Browns—INJURED RESERVE

Mayfield (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve and will soon undergo shoulder surgery . Cleveland has been eliminated from playoff contention and Case Keenum will start Sunday against the Bengals.

Running backs

Nick Chubb, Browns—QUESTIONABLE

Chubb (ribs/chest) was limited in practice on Thursday. He carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards Monday night against the Steelers and has not missed a game since Week 10.

Joe Mixon, Bengals—OUT

Mixon tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , and is out against the Browns.

Derrick Henry, Titans—INJURED RESERVE

Henry (foot) r eturned to practice on Wednesday and could be activated off injured reserve ahead of Tennessee’s final game against the Texans. The Titans can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win.

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Jones, Packers—QUESTIONABLE

Jones (knee) was limited at Thursday’s practice. He hasn’t missed a game since Week 11.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders—QUESTIONABL E

Jacobs (ribs) was limited in practice this week but is on track to play against the Chargers, according to The Athletic ’s Tashan Reed . Las Vegas is in a win-and-in situation against L.A.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers—QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell (knee) was limited in practice on Thursday. He played Week 17 against the Texans after missing the previous three games.

Damien Harris, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Harris (hamstring) was limited in practice on Thursday. New England closes the season Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins

Saquon Barkley, Giants—QUESTIONABLE

Barkley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. He’s appeared in the team’s last seven games. The Giants wrap up their season against Washington on Sunday.

Michael Carter, Jets—QUESTIONAB LE

Carter (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. He played in the last three games for New York, which wraps up its season Sunday versus the Bills.

Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers—OUT

Jones (ankle) was ruled out by head coach Bruce Arians for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Miles Sanders, Eagles—OUT

Sanders (hand) was ruled out against the Cowboys. He broke his hand against the Giants in Week 16. Backups Jordan Howard and Boston Scott are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning Kenneth Gainwell could be the lead back against Dallas.

Kareem Hunt, Browns—QUESTIONABLE

Hunt (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday. He has not played since Week 14.

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals—OUT

Edmonds (ribs/toe) was ruled out by head coach Kliff Kingsbury for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs—OUT

Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was ruled out for the season finale against the Broncos. Darrel Williams is set to start in the backfield for Kansas City. James Conner (heel) was limited in practice and hasn’t played since Week 15.

Wide receivers

Marquise Brown, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Brown (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. He’s played in every game since Week 11.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys—INJURED RESERVE

Gallup (knee) was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. His season is over.

Elijah Moore, Jets—OUT

Moore (quadriceps) is “trending south” toward playing against the Bills, per coach Robert Saleh according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano . Braxton Berrios is also reportedly unlikely to play, though Jamison Crowder is “looking good.”

Emmanuel Sanders, Bills—DOUBTFUL

Sanders (knee) missed Week 17 and is now listed as doubtful to play in the final game of the regular season against the Jets.

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Meyers (thigh) was limited in practice Thursday. Meyers is the team’s leading receiver on the year.

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts, Falcons—QUESTIONABL E

Pitts (hamstring) was limited in practice this week, though head coach coach Arthur Smith did not rule him out to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Darren Waller, Raiders—QUESTIONABLE

Waller (knee) was limited in Thursday’s practice. He has not played since Week 12.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles—OUT

Goedert tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . Based on the new protocols, it’s possible he is cleared to play against the Cowboys.

