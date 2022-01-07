ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 76-64 loss to Illinois

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Maryland men’s basketball battled in its matchup against Illinois on Thursday night, but the Terps ultimately couldn’t stop star center Kofi Cockburn in the second half of a 76-64 loss.

From the Terps (8-6) getting dominated on the offensive glass to the team’s inability to close out games, here are three takeaways from Maryland’s loss at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois dominated Maryland on the offensive glass

One of the reasons Maryland lost its second straight game was the disparity in offensive rebounds. The Fighting Illini manhandled the Terps on the offensive glass, outrebounding them 19-4.

“We have to do a much better job rebounding the basketball,” Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said. “We gave up far too many offensive rebounds.”

Illinois’ dominance on the offensive glass resulted in 26 second-chance points compared with Maryland’s four. Cockburn led the charge with 18 rebounds to go along with his 23 points. In the second half, Cockburn collected 15 rebounds (including six offensive rebounds), while forcing Maryland freshman forward Julian Reese (St. Frances) and junior forward Qudus Wahab to foul out of the game.

Eight of Cockburn’s 16 second-half points came after offensive rebounds as the Terps struggled to contain the 7-footer. Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins also had six offensive rebounds, while Reese brought down three in 21 minutes.

The Terps are struggling to close out games

Even though Manning has the Terps playing competitive basketball, they have struggled to close out games. The past two losses against Iowa and Illinois are prime examples. In both games, Maryland held a four-point halftime lead, only to fall flat down the stretch.

The Terps have shown flashes of potential on both ends of the floor. On Thursday night, Maryland went on an 18-7 run while Cockburn sat on the bench with two fouls, as junior forward Donta Scott exploded for 15 points. The Terps did a solid job at preventing Illinois from hitting outside shots, as the Illini went 3-for-15 from the 3-point line in the first half.

However, Maryland took a step back in the second half. Scott was held to two points, while Illinois got hot from deep and used a 12-0 run to break away late. The Terps struggled at the free-throw line, too, shooting 3-for-7 in the second half and 12-for-20 for the game.

“We’ve shown we can compete with teams in this league,” Manning said. “Every game that we play in this league so far, we’ve shown those flashes. We just have to have longer sustained periods of those flashes throughout the course of the ballgame.”

Maryland will be a tough team to beat, but the Terps’ faulty execution down the stretch might keep them from defeating the top teams in the conference and getting back to the NCAA tournament.

Maryland is 0-3 in conference play for the first time since 1999-00

The Terps are off to their worst start in conference play in two decades.

Even though Maryland has improved offensively, averaging 73.2 points in the past five games, the Terps’ most recent losses might be a sign of what’s to come as they get deeper into Big Ten conference play.

KenPom, which ranks the Terps 63rd in the country , projects Maryland to finish 15-16 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten. The next stretch of games will be a major challenge for the Terps, who could potentially lose 10 of their next 11 matchups. The two games against Rutgers this month and a road game against Northwestern are toss-ups, but meetings against Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan will be tough sledding.

On Sunday, the Terps will host No. 23 Wisconsin and potential Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis, the nation’s third-leading scorer at 22.3 points per game. The Terps have struggled against the conference’s elite players thus far, as Iowa’s Keegan Murray scored 35 points while Cockburn recorded his seventh straight double-double.

Davis tallied 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists against Iowa on Thursday, so there’s no telling what he will do to Maryland at Xfinity Center.

Outside of Davis, the Terps still have to deal with Cockburn and Murray again, plus Purdue’s trio of Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ohio State’s EJ Liddell.

Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala said Thursday that the team is still waiting to hit its stride. For the Terps’ sake, they need to find it soon.

NO. 23 WISCONSIN@MARYLAND

Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM

