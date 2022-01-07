What the new Mets coaching staff tells us about the direction of the club

In the past week, the Mets have added three coaches with a combined 36 years of major-league playing experience between them. The additions of Eric Chavez as hitting coach, Joey Cora as third base coach and Wayne Kirby as first base coach offer a sharp contrast to the coaching staff the team advertised for the majority of last season.

The Mets are moving away from first timers and bringing in experienced major leaguers to bolster manager Buck Showalter’s first season in Queens . GM Billy Eppler and the Mets front office still must fill bench coach, bullpen coach and assistant pitching and hitting coach positions in the coming days. But once the staff is complete, the team should advertise that blend of old school (experience) and new school (analytics) baseball minds they’ve begun to seek in the more recent days of Steve Cohen’s ownership.

“I think that if we were to have talked 6-8 months ago, Steve would’ve leaned more toward analytics,” said team president Sandy Alderson at the GM Meetings in November. “But as he’s become more familiar with the game and what happens in a front office or on the field, I think he is looking for a blend.”

After a tumultuous coaching staff shakeup in 2021, the Mets are now emphasizing stability among their on-field leaders.

Last May, several Mets players were upset and confused about the front office’s decision to fire former hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. They were replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard, respectively, both of whom are remaining in the Mets organization in different developmental roles. While Davis’ departure didn’t go over well in the clubhouse, the Mets stressed they had a new vision for the still underperforming offense.

Why the Mets didn’t just execute that vision in the offseason leading up to the 2021 season, rather than dismissing Davis just a month into the regular season, remains odd from a timing standpoint. It was a jarring moment for the organization, one that some players struggled to overcome. Former manager Luis Rojas indicated the early-season coaching-staff shakeup was hard on some of the younger Mets. Notably, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso were close to Davis and frequently pointed toward his coaching as reasons for their success at the plate. McNeil in particular struggled to hit his stride in 2021, batting .254 with a .673 OPS in the 97 games after Davis’ firing.

“As far as our vision for the Mets organization moving forward, we want to build and drive a culture that promotes an inclusive and collaborative environment and that is defined by high operational standards,” Eppler said in his November introductory press conference .

Cora, 56, features two decades of coaching experience following his 11-year career as a big-league infielder. The older brother of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, he spent the past five seasons as the Pirates third base coach. Cora won a World Series with the 2005 White Sox in the same role.

Kirby, 57, worked together with Showalter in Baltimore from 2011-18. Kirby served as the first base and outfield coach on Showalter’s Orioles staff. The pair will reunite in Queens after leading the O’s to three playoff appearances during their Baltimore tenure. That familiarity between Kirby and the veteran skipper figures to boost the culture and comfortability of the Mets’ new coaching crew.

Chavez, 44, brings extensive big-league experience to the staff, having played for the Oakland A’s, Yankees and Diamondbacks across a 17-year career in the majors. Chavez earned the Silver Slugger award in 2002, his fifth season in Oakland, after belting a career-high 34 homers and posting an OPS+ of 127. He retired after the 2014 season with 260 career home runs and six Gold Gloves at third base. It will be interesting to see how he uses his major league experience to help the Mets offense, a unit that ranked 24th in the league with a .705 OPS, bounce back in a threatening NL East division that features the reigning champion Atlanta Braves. All eyes will be on Francisco Lindor in his second year as a Met and how Chavez will help the $341 million shortstop hit more like himself again.

Here’s a fun prediction, albeit way too early. Could Chavez, a few years down the line, earn a promotion to Mets manager? The former big-league third baseman will have the unique opportunity to learn from Showalter, and Chavez is said to have managerial aspirations. What Chavez can accomplish in the upcoming season, with the primary goal of turning around the Mets’ underwhelming offense, will signify his growth and future with the club.