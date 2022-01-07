‘Everything on the schedule is just tentative.’ NSU, ODU, Hampton all dealing with positive tests as COVID disrupts season.

Robert Jones longs for a simpler time.

The ninth-year Norfolk State men’s basketball coach remembers looking at his team’s schedule, making travel arrangements, going over a scouting report and getting on a plane to go face an opponent.

“It was a beautiful thing, man,” Jones said. “You just go and prepare for the game that you love and play the game that you love and coach the game that you love. The only thing you had to worry about was making some shots and was the other team going to play good.”

How things have changed. The Spartans, like Old Dominion and other teams around the country, have become beholden to the whims of the increasingly ubiquitous omicron variant of COVID-19.

Ten members of NSU’s program have tested positive and gone through COVID protocols in recent weeks, causing a non-conference postponement and a delay to the start of the MEAC season.

ODU, which was scheduled to visit Charlotte on Saturday for a Conference USA game, had to postpone that contest after eight positive tests within the program. The Monarchs were down to five available players when three more tested positive Thursday, making the Charlotte trip all but impossible.

“We were debating: Can we play with six? Do we want to do that?” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “And then the third person, the results came back, and I just said, ‘Five guys — you can’t do that.’ "

Hampton’s program has been on hold since Dec. 17 after a positive test within the program. The Pirates (4-7) have had four consecutive games canceled or postponed since.

It’s part of college basketball’s new, treacherous landscape, which is starting to resemble a shell game.

“It’s back to last year,” Robert Jones said. “Everything on the schedule is just tentative. That’s what it needs to say: ‘tentative.’ There is no schedule, really.”

The good news: COVID cases within local programs have been largely asymptomatic. Robert Jones said he tested positive but that his case was “nothing really to talk about too much.”

The Spartans (9-4), who at 9-1 were off to their best start since 1995-96, have had games at Loyola Chicago and Campbell canceled and postponed, respectively. By the time they open the MEAC schedule against Delaware State on Wednesday — COVID permitting — 21 days will have passed between games.

ODU (6-8, 1-0 C-USA) is scheduled to face Texas San Antonio in Norfolk on Thursday. The Monarchs, despite their best efforts, will have endured 13 game-free days by then.

ODU attempted to have its last few players, all of whom were vaccinated by the summer, receive booster shots before a trip to Florida in late December. But a system failure at a local drugstore disrupted those plans.

“We’ve tried to be proactive,” Jeff Jones said. “We’ve tried to follow all the recommendations, and still, we’ve ended up in this situation. So I think ‘frustrating’ is the word I would use.”

All 10 of NSU’s affected players and staff, including Robert Jones, have cleared COVID protocols and have returned to full basketball activities. Some Monarchs players and staff are still awaiting clearance.

The evolving schedules have turned game-planning into a fluid exercise. Coaches and players prepare for one team, only to have the next opponent on the schedule move ahead a spot after a postponement.

It’s made the schedule a moving target, something no one had to deal with before COVID came along.

And it’s why Robert Jones, who’s had to tailor practices to work out as few as six players, longs for the halcyon days of 2019.

“It was a beautiful time before, man,” he said. “It was a beautiful time.

“Now you’ve got to worry about actually having the game. If you have the game, is anybody going to get infected in the game? That happens, too.”

