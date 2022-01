Canada has lost the first arbitrated dispute under the USMCA. A three-person trade panel agreed that Canada is, in fact, denying U.S. producers their fair share of access to the Canadian dairy product market. The office of the U.S. Trade Representative requested the dispute panel in May of last year. It was tasked with examining the U.S. allegations that the Canadian dairy industry is allocating import quotas for American dairy products in a way that is in violation of the USMCA deal. And recently, in the publicly released statement, the panel largely sided with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office.

