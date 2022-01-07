ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando City acquire Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Orlando City SC announced the acquisition Friday of Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo.

Araujo, 20, joins the Lions from Montevideo Wanderers FC as part of the MLS U22 Initiative. He is signing a three-year contract with a club option in 2025.

“We’re very excited about bringing Cesar to Orlando and having him suit up in purple,” Orlando City executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a news release. “He’s focused and energetic in the center and we expect that he’ll bolster and strengthen our midfield.”

A product of the Wanderers’ youth academy system, Araujo joined Montevideo’s first team in July 2019. He tallied six assists in 63 appearances across all competitions with the Uruguayan club, including appearances in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

–Field Level Media

#Orlando City Sc
