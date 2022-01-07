ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kids fastest-growing group in hospital with COVID-19, NYSDOH

By Sarah Darmanjian
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7wvk_0dfiheSS00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )-The New York State Department of Health (DOH) released a warning about a dramatic rise in the number of kids hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York City and its surrounding areas on Christmas Eve. They followed up with a report detailing further concerning information on Friday.

When will omicron peak in the US?

Hospitalizations of kids with COVID continue to rise. From the week of Dec. 5-11 to the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1 hospitalization in kids up to the age of 18 increased from 70 to 571 statewide a week. They said more than half of the kids hospitalized (54%) had no previously existing health issues.

Unvaccinated kids remain most vulnerable to hospitalization. The percentage of unvaccinated kids 5-11-years-old admitted to the hospital with COVID was 91%, for unvaccinated 12-17-year-olds it was 65%.

Tracking coronavirus cases by county

“This report highlights the critical need of safeguarding our children through vaccination,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “Pediatricians, parents, and guardians must do everything possible to ensure their children are fully vaccinated, those 16 and older are boosted, and that children under four are protected because all those around them are fully vaccinated.”

Hospitalizations because of COVID in all age groups have been on the rise but the DOH said no other age group is rising faster than kids 18 years old and younger. Hospitalizations in kids grew between 335% and 1047% from the week of Dec. 5-11 and the week of Dec. 26- Jan. 1. Below is the hospitalization rate for each age group.

Age group Hospitalization rate
0-4 791%
5-11 335%
12-18 1047%
Source: DOH
How can I tell if I have a cold, the flu or COVID?


New pediatric hospital admissions are increasing most rapidly in New York City and mid-Hudson Valley region with a seventeen-fold and eight-fold increase, respectively, far surpassing the four-fold increase
DOH warned about Dec. 24.

“During this period of increased spread, layered mitigation is also needed to reduce transmission. This means wearing a proper, well-fitting mask indoors and being conscious of crowds – situations in which the vaccination status of others is unknown,” Bassett said.

Read the summary below:

pediatric_covid-19_hospitalization_report_summary Download
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WETM 18 News

How do at-home COVID-19 tests work?

NEW YORK (WETM) — As at-home COVID-19 grow in popularity, many questions remain about how they work and if they are effective. To take an at-home test, experts say you can purchase one at a store that carries them or pick one up for free at some public locations. Then, follow the instructions on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State COVID-19 update on Sunday, January 9

NEW YORK (WWTI/NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands. “We are not defenseless against this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “We have the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries to hold ‘Valen-tiles’ fundraiser

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) — Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is giving you the chance to hit two hearts with one arrow this Valentine’s Day. The ‘Valen-tiles’ fundraiser program is a heartfelt way to commemorate someone you love this Valentine’s Day. The Valen-tiles are permanent wall tiles that will complete an eight food mural of a heart […]
TIOGA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Age Groups#Omicron#Acting State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM 18 News

NY lawmakers reject maps from the Independent Redistricting Commission

ALBANY, NY (WETM) – New York lawmakers have rejected the proposed redrawn district maps that were presented by the Independent Redistricting Commission last week. Last week the bi-partisan commission was supposed to come to a consensus on one set of maps to forward to lawmakers, but instead Democrats and Republicans couldn’t come to an agreement […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

CDC approves Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 12-17

(AP) – The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they’re eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that’s ripping through the country. Boosters already were encouraged for all Americans 16 and older, but Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed an […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

HUD additional assistance to New York keeps foster youth housed

On Thursday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded over $1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across the country to provide housing assistance to youth who are aging out of foster care and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. HUD says twenty-six PHAs in 20 states will receive this funding to continue HUD’s efforts to assist young people transitioning out of foster care.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Bronx apartment fire: 17 dead, including 8 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 17 people dead, including eight children, according to officials. Mayor Eric Adams announced a revised death toll at a Monday briefing. Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for […]
BRONX, NY
WETM 18 News

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy