The Honeymooners - Female-Driven Reboot In Development At CBS

Cover picture for the articleA classic blue-collar comedy title from the CBS library is plotting a return....

TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
Jackie Gleason
Damon Wayans Jr.
Distractify

OK, Where Has Kensi Been — Is She Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

After a long winter's nap (fall break), NCIS: Los Angeles finally returned, and we couldn't wait to see all of our faves: Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), and — wait a minute, where is Kensi (Daniela Ruah)? She was upsettingly absent from the winter preview, and it looks like she's getting kidnapped in the next episode (as you do). Is Kensi leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We aren't ready for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
Popculture

These 3 CBS Shows Drew in Massive Ratings in 2021

Variety has released the list of top shows for 2021. Three CBS shows, in particular, made it into the top 100 programs for the entire year. While the list was largely dominated by sports programs, NCIS, The Equalizer, and FBI did put up some major numbers when it comes to viewership.
CinemaBlend

How Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Did In The Ratings With Move To CBS Sunday Nights

With the crime drama S.W.A.T. having faced dwindling ratings issues with its fourth season on CBS, the network made a calculated move in shifting the Shemar Moore series from its Wednesday-night home to Fridays to fill the void left by MacGyver's untimely cancellation in early 2021. That shift was seemingly just the attention bump that S.W.A.T. needed, too, as it fared quite well as the lead-in for Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods. But the first weekend of 2022 saw another scheduling change, with its big midseason premiere debuting on Sunday, January 2, marking its new primetime home for the near future. But was it actually a good move?
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
Variety

DL Hughley to Star in Sitcom Based on His Life in Development at Fox

DL Hughley is developing a sitcom at Fox that is based on his life, Variety has learned. Hughley will star in the untitled multi-cam comedy in addition to serving as executive producer, writer, and co-creator. Owen Smith is the other co-creator as well as writer and executive producer. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. In the show, unfiltered, unapologetic, and opinionated radio host DL Hughley is free at work but under siege at home as he navigates life as a husband and father to an LGBTQ+ daughter, a son on the autism spectrum whose white girlfriend...
Variety

‘The Honeymooners’ Reboot With Female Lead in the Works From Damon Wayans Jr. at CBS

A female-led reboot of the classic sitcom “The Honeymooners,” produced by Damon Wayans Jr., is in the works at CBS. Written by “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish” alum Lindsey Shockley, “The Honeymooners” is described as a bold, female-fronted reimagining of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all? The multi-cam project — currently in the development stage — hails from CBS Studios, and Wayans Jr....
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
E! News

Bob Saget Dead at 65

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. The comedy world has lost a legend: Bob Saget has died. He was 65 years old. The star, best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the '80s and '90s sitcom Full House and its recent Netflix sequel Fuller House, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The cause of his death was not made public.
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

Damon Wayans Jr., Lindsey Shockley working on 'Honeymooners' remake for CBS

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- New Girl alum Damon Wayans Jr. and Black-ish writer Lindsey Shockley are working on a 21st century version of the 1955-56 sitcom The Honeymooners. The remake will follow "new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?" according to a synopsis.
Variety

Fox’s New Sitcom ‘Pivoting’ Comes at a Particularly Timely Moment: TV Review

COVID-19 doesn’t seem to exist in the world of “Pivoting,” but it doesn’t have to for the show’s premise to ring true to life as we now know it. While the idea of seizing the day is nothing new, reevaluating your life and direction in light of a loved one’s death is, to say the least, a pretty relatable concept right now. For creator Liz Astrof to tackle that scenario, not to mention through a comedic lens, is a sharp and timely idea for a series, even if it’s not entirely clear what that series could look like further down...
