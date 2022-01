The HEMS standard is used in estate planning to guide trustees in how and when they should release funds to a beneficiary. By including HEMS language in a trust, you can exert greater control over how the trust’s assets are ultimately spent and for what purpose, including health and education expenses. This can be especially useful if a trust’s beneficiary is young or financially inexperienced. A financial advisor who offers estate planning services can help you set up a trust that meets the needs of you and your beneficiaries.

