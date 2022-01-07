ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land near Bass Road rezoned for 2 new subdivisions

By DEVAN FILCHAK
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 3 days ago

More than 170 acres were rezoned Friday near Bass Road to make way for about 299 new homes. The subdivisions -- Chestnut Creek and Signal Ridge -- are both being developed by New Venture Development Corp....

