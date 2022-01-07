Land near Bass Road rezoned for 2 new subdivisions

**NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST FINISHED & PRICED TO SELL ** NEARLY 1 ACRE BEAUTY IN SOUTH **STAFFORD COUNTY**BUILDERS SPEC HOME COMPLETED & MOVE IN READY** VERIZON FIBEROPTIC INTERNET/ CABLE AT END OF DRIVEWAY ** PRIVATE DOCK BOAT RAMP w/ optional POA - $100 annual dues to utilize. Paint still drying on this home w/ nearly 1 acre of privacy. LOADS of INCLUDED EXTRAS... Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, gleaming granite tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury master bath including large soaking tub and custom tile, neutral finishes with plenty of windows to provide open bright lay-out w/ woodsy views The two story plan feels very open & spacious while accommodating w/ space for all customary rooms. The Reese is a Parade of Homes Award Winning plan for Foundation Homes . Some pictures in listing are of similar plan. See Builder's Rep for more information on. 3 bedroom Drain field. Some pictures in listing are of similar home with similar finishes.
Comments / 0