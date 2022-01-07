ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Cloth masks now unacceptable? Conemaugh recommends use of medical-grade masks at its facilities.

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
 3 days ago

Conemaugh Health System is asking the public to start wearing medical-grade face masks instead of cloth ones at all of its outpatient and inpatient facilities.

The new mask protocol applies to all patients and visitors ages 2 and older, according to a press release dated Jan. 5. Masks are required at all times inside Conemaugh Health System facilities, so all patients and visitors who enter wearing gaiters, bandanas and other cloth masks are now to be provided with a medical-grade mask on arrival.

Do cloth masks work?

Conemaugh medical officials said their decision was based on research that shows that three-ply, medical-grade face masks provide better protection than cloth masks from the transmission of COVID-19 and its variant strains.

Re-think the mask: Most people are still wearing cloth masks. Here's why that's a problem with omicron

New treatments: Why Evusheld — a new drug to prevent COVID-19 — is not yet available in Somerset

Words of hope: Encouragement stones designed to lift spirits at Conemaugh Health System amid pandemic

“With uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in our community, we must take the steps we feel necessary to protect the health and safety of our personnel, our patients and our visitors,” said Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, Conemaugh’s chief medical officer.

Some health experts say omicron spreads more quickly and efficiently than other known coronavirus variants and is extremely transmissible — even through thick fabric face masks. Several countries, such as Germany and Austria, have surgical masks requirements in public.

Conemaugh Health System is among a number of health care facilities in Pennsylvania and beyond that have recently revised their masking protocol, promoting the use of medical-grade masks to reduce the latest surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

"A study published in November of 2021 suggests that medical masks provide better protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks," Dunmore said. "This is prompting health systems to change to medical-grade masks for everyone within a facility.

"It has always been recommended that medical-grade masks be used in patient facing areas by healthcare personnel."

Where to buy medical-grade masks

Medical-grade masks can be purchased at area pharmacies.

Employees of local businesses such as Mainline Pharmacy and Martella’s Pharmacy confirmed that packages of medical-grade masks were available at their area stores.

A recent USA TODAY article refers to a Duke University study which found that, next to an N95 respirator, the three-ply medical-grade or surgical mask offers wearers the best protection from airborne respiratory droplets.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Cloth masks now unacceptable? Conemaugh recommends use of medical-grade masks at its facilities.

