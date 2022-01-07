ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Police recover vehicle used to flee the scene after hitting a bicyclist in Fort Myers

By Colton Chavez
 3 days ago
The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) has found the vehicle that police said hit a man riding his bike at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Solomon Boulevard in Fort Myers at 5 PM on Thursday.

On Friday, FMPD told Fox 4 the blue Honda sedan was found in Lehigh Acres.

On Friday, FMPD says they do have a suspect but do not have anyone in custody at this time.

In a press release, FMPD said witnesses described the blue Honda sedan crossing multiple lanes on Colonial Boulevard before hitting the bike rider and taking off down Colonial Boulevard towards Cape Coral.

On Friday, Fort Myers police say the man who was hit while riding his bike is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Trooper on leave following Collier County shooting

UPDATE 1/11/22: Collier County EMS confirmed to Fox 4 a female patient was brought to NCH with multiple gunshot wounds following this incident and was later taken via helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment. The woman's condition is yet unknown. Florida Highway Patrol has also confirmed the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
