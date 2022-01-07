Milwaukee receives $61 million in rental assistance funds

The City of Milwaukee has received $61 million in rental assistance funds.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the announcement on Friday. He said that the money can be used for rental, back rent, energy payments, and other household bills.

This is on top of the $27 million that city received last year.

Johnson said with this support, the City will be able to put another $61 million towards its efforts in 2022.

"The Milwaukee Emergency Rental Assistance money can be used by qualified households to pay rent and pay back rent," Johnson said in a statement on Friday. "It can also be used for energy costs and other housing-related expenses. Milwaukee will get through the pandemic and the related economic impacts—we are a resilient city. The Milwaukee Emergency Rental Assistance is a big help, easing some of the economic stress our neighbors feel and adding stability to housing here in our city.”

To apply for rental assistance click on this link .

