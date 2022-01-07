ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 7)

By Allison Schonter
 3 days ago

After ringing in the new year with a long list of fresh titles, Netflix is tapping the breaks just the slightest as it welcomes another weekend in January 2022. This weekend, the streaming giant is set to expand its content catalogue by just two titles, both Netflix originals. The new additions...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
Popculture

Former 'The Goldbergs' Star Hints Show Is Ending Sooner Than Expected

The Goldbergs could be wrapping soon. The ABC sitcom is currently in its 9th season, and in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, former star Jeff Garlin hinted that the show could be ending its run next year. While the interview mostly focused on the allegations of inappropriate behavior on set that were made against Garlin that eventually led to his firing, the comedian also weighed in on ending the show soon.
digitalspy.com

How to watch This Is Us season 6

The long-running drama This Is Us has been in our lives since 2016, and now the final season is here and available to watch on both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in the UK. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family and all the ups and downs of family life across the decades while tackling emotional and personal subjects – there have been five seasons so far with the sixth being the final season of the show, bringing it to an end.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
gamepressure.com

The Witcher 3 Revival on Steam Thanks to Netflix Show

The premiere of Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher encouraged players to return to CD Projekt RED's trilogy. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt saw the biggest increase in popularity in the bunch. The second season of Netflix's The Witcher debuted on December 17 and while it didn't appeal to all...
theapopkavoice.com

Everything coming to HBO Max in January

As the new year approaches, HBO Max is preparing to help subscribers kick off 2022 on the right foot. With December coming to a close, the streaming services has unveiled its full list of incoming January 2022 titles, which will see dozens of additions heading to the HBO Max streaming library.
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ Scores Series Pickup at Hulu

Hulu has given a series order to Reboot, a star-studded comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. The project, which marks Levitan’s follow-up to multiple Emmy winner Modern Family, stars Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Judy Greer has also joined the cast, taking over a role that Leslie Bibb played in the pilot episode. Reboot stars Key and Knoxville as the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu decides to reboot, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. “Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and...
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
Variety

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Studio SK Global Acquires MTV’s ‘Catfish’ Producer Critical Content

“Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global has acquired Critical Content, the unscripted producer behind shows like MTV’s “Catfish” and Netflix’s “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” from Anchorage Capital Group. The deal marks the move of independent studio SK Global, which was formed in 2016 with the merger of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Ivanhoe Pictures, into the unscripted space, with the Emmy-winning Critical Content creating reality fare for broadcasters, cable channels and streamers. The unscripted production company also has an ownership stake in the UK-based Renowned Films. Aside from MTV’s “Catfish” reality TV series and the Netflix series “Get Organized With the...
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
Popculture

'The Sopranos' Star Joining Season 2 of Hit HBO Series

When the second season of White Lotus opens its doors, a familiar face to HBO viewers will be there to meet them. The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was cast in The White Lotus Season 2 in the lead role, Deadline reported Wednesday. The White Lotus was a surprise hit for HBO and was initially planned as a limited series before its success inspired HBO to renew the show as an anthology series.
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
