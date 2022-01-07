ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tommy Dorfman Braves the NYC Snow in a Yellow Fringe Puffer Coat and Black Duck Boots

By Jacorey Moon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgPQZ_0dfifovc00

Tommy Dorfman makes trudging through snow super fashionable.

The “13 Reasons Why” star posted a photoset on Instagram today that showed her and her dog enjoying the wonderful winter snow of New York City. For the festive moment, Dorfman donned a yellow Moncler puffer coat that featured a high neckline, matching fringe on the front of the coat and a matching belt. She paired it with black all-weather pants that helped to keep her dry while she took part in the sloshy, winter day activities. She accessorized the look with black thumbless gloves and a black beanie that kept her body heat isolated within her warm getup.

When it came down to the shoes, Dorfman popped on a pair of black winter duck boots that tied up for maximum security. They also incorporated a treaded sole to help make sure that she’s safe while walking the icy, slushy city streets.

Dorfman has a chic sartorial sense that prompts her to wear a variety of clothing styles that are both fashion-forward and refined . On her Instagram feed are pictures of Dorfman wearing frilly dresses, intricate outerwear, flowy sets, colorful separates and slouchy sweaters that all showcase her keen eye for trendy silhouettes. On the footwear front, she has an affinity for boots, sneakers, sandals and pumps that ground her outfits.

The “Love In The Time of Corona” star has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like ASOS and Hugo Boss.

