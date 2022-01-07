COVID causing staffing shortages within Fort Worth police, fire departments

The current spike in COVID-19 is leading to a staffing shortage at the Fort Worth police and fire departments.

"As of December 30, we've had a total of 56 confirmed positive cases, including civilian and sworn," says Ofc. Jimmy Pollozani, Fort Worth Police spokesman. "This is an increase of 24 from our last reporting cases."

The numbers are even greater within the fire department.

"Right now, we're averaging about 10 to 12 positives a day," says fire spokesman Mike Drivdahl, "and that puts us right now a little over 130 firefighters that are out positive."

Both departments are taking steps to ensure that first responding units are fully staffed at all times.

"We have allocated officers that work at specialized units to work the patrol in a month rotation to help offset those that are out with COVID," says Ofc. Pollozani. "We also are using personnel from other patrol functions, not call-answering positions, to help out with answering calls."

All fire stations are also fully staffed during this time.

"We've taken some firefighters out of some non-operations positions and put them back on the fire trucks," says Drivdahl. "A firefighter who would be getting off a shift is being required to stay and work a second shift."

Testing procedures and requirements vary between the two departments.

It's mandatory within the fire department.

"Before they actually get into the fire station, they're being tested," says Drivdahl. "If they do test positive, then they're being sent home."

Testing, meanwhile, remains voluntary within the police departments, although officers are taking advantage of the testing availability.

"There is not a per se mandatory testing," says Pollozani, "but officers are utilizing these test sites."

