Wylie church youth minister charged with indecency with a child by contact

The youth minister at the First Baptist Church of Wylie has been arrested and charged for having inappropriate sexual contact with a teenager girl, according to officials.

Collin County jail records show 31-year old Timothy Velente Wells is being held on a $26,000 bond for indecency with a child by contact.

“On December 12, 2021, a staff member of First Baptist Church of Wylie contacted the Collin County Sheriff’s Office to report an allegation of sexual assault,“ said a statement from the Collin County Sheriff’s office. “The allegation was leveled at another staff member and the assault was alleged to have occurred at an off-site location, not at the church.“

The victim, who is a 15-year-old girl, disclosed that she had been inappropriately touched and that the church immediately placed Wells on leave. He was later fired, the statement said.

Investigators worry there could be other victims, and are urging parents of children who attend the church to have a talk.

“Just kind of asking information, especially if you’ve gone to church, or that kind of thing,” said Sgt. Jessica Pond, Collin County Sheriff’s Dept. “Once they get the information, if there has been, then we’re asking them to reach out and contact our investigators.”

Contacted by KRLD news, lead pastor Kris Segrest said he was on another call and would return our call later. Instead, the church issued a statement through a public relations company.

“At First Baptist Church Wylie, we take our responsibility to care for students and all members of our church family very seriously,” the statement said. “Our policies, training, and guidelines are intended to facilitate a safe and nurturing environment in which congregants can grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. “

The statement also says the church staff “followed church policies and protocols, immediately reporting the allegations to the appropriate authorities, including the Wylie Police Department. Then, church leadership worked with local agencies, including the Wylie Police Department, Murphy Police Department, and the Collin County Sherriff’s Office, to assist in their investigation.”

The church is declining to answer questions.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter