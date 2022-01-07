ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ICE Director: Biden needs to be impeached for violating congressional statutes at southern border

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Morning Show
 3 days ago

Tom Homan is a former police officer and government official who served during the Trump administration as Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.).

Homan is actively challenging the Biden administration to uphold policy at the southern border.

“I filed more avadavat for the state of Texas as their expert witness than I filed affidavits in my entire career,” says Homan.

“We had to sue them to put the Remain in Mexico program [back in place]. The most successful program in the history of the border was a game-changer in the Trump administration, and they had to be sued to put it back in place. When they lost, they appealed.”

Homan believes this goes past bad policy.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security, ever since he’s been in office, this homeland is less secure. He needs to be impeached and the president needs to be impeached. Not only are they ignoring Constitutional requirements, not only are they ignoring statues that were enacted by Congress, they’re violating it, and that’s how we’re winning the case.”

Listen to Homan’s conversation with Marc above.

