Taunton, MA

Snowy scenes from around Taunton

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. No doubt your arms are sore after all the shoveling yesterday, so why not take it easy this morning, and kick back with today's top stories?

With the snow piling up around the city yesterday, Mike Gay went around and captured some wintry scenes, including the Robert Treat Paine statue, people out and about, and others working to clear the snow. Check out the full gallery, right here.

Taunton COVID update

Taunton has had its worst week of the entire pandemic so far.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released its latest weekly report, and Taunton recorded the highest new weekly cases in the city since the pandemic began: 1,015. Across the Greater Taunton area, there were more than 2,000 new COVID cases. We have the breakdown of the DPH report, right here.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit the state's vaxfinder website. There is also a new vaccine clinic now operating in Taunton, on Bay Street. The vaccines are free. COVID tests have been hard to come by, but there are some free ones left for high-need city residents.

Tropical Llama restaurant comes to Raynham

Tropical Llama, a Bolivian-Dominican restaurant, is having its grand opening at 1470 New State Hwy. in Raynham from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. During the grand opening, owners and husband and wife Sandra Roque and Johan Martinez will be serving up samples of their popular empanadas, holding a raffle and hosting other fun activities.

Roque and Martinez are serving up authentic, traditional Bolivian and Dominican cuisine. They have a large menu that features everything from pork shoulder to fried chicken to rice and beans. They've also got a drive-thru!

Weather

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It's so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you'll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!

