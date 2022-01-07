ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria Public Schools limits attendance at athletic events as COVID-19 safety measure

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
Peoria Public Schools will limit the number of spectators who can attend home athletic events beginning this weekend, the district announced.

Only two spectators per high school athlete will be allowed at home PPS sporting events as part of new COVID-19 safety measures.

This means that Saturday’s freshman boys basketball at Richwoods will be the first PPS event to intact this new rule. Also under the protocols on Saturday are varsity girls basketball games at Peoria High and Manual, plus a swim meet at Richwoods.

COVID uptick:Amid lack of staff and record COVID cases, Peoria hospitals confront care crisis

All three Peoria boys basketball teams are on the road Friday night.

The first boys basketball games affected are scheduled for Tuesday, with Peoria High hosting Dunlap and Richwoods hosting Normal West.

These updated protocols were put into place after a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the Peoria area. The new safety measures are in place until further notice but will be updated weekly.

PND pause:COVID-19 pauses competition for another high school basketball team in Peoria

Much like last year, fans, who are required to wear masks, will be chosen by the student-athlete and must check in at the admission’s table. The two-person rule also applies to visiting team’s players and coaches.

Events will also not feature any cheerleaders, dance teams or bands.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

