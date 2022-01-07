ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Devastating Colorado fire leaves behind more than $513 million in damages

 3 days ago
  • Nearly 1,100 homes and structures were destroyed.
  • The blaze caused about 35,000 people to evacuate the area and no fatalities were reported as of yet.
  • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The devastating Marshall Fire that ripped through neighborhoods in suburbs located between Denver and Boulder last week caused more than $513 million in damages, according to local officials.

Boulder County officials on Thursday released updated figures on the impact the blaze had on the region, reporting that nearly 1,100 homes and structures were destroyed in the fire that was sparked Dec. 30.

The fire tore through more than 6,000 acres and is considered to be one of the most destructive in Colorado history in terms of damage caused, according to The Associated Press.

Homes and other structures such as barns and sheds were destroyed in the city of Louisville, the town of Superior and an unincorporated area of Boulder County. The blaze caused about 35,000 people to evacuate the area and no fatalities were reported as of yet. Two people remain missing, although Boulder County officials said they have found partial human remains.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fast-spreading fire, but have narrowed their search to an area near Boulder where one person captured video of a burning shed just before the fire erupted. Officials said it could take weeks to figure out how the fire started.

President Biden was set to survey the damage Friday in Boulder and meet with Colorado residents whose homes and businesses were destroyed in the disaster.

