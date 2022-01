At least one bank operating in the Pittsburgh region has temporarily closed two branches due to the acceleration of the omicron variant. Bank of America Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been taking the safety measure nationwide in recent weeks as Covid-19 cases surge. It is one of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing banks, having entered the retail market here in September 2018 and now ranks No. 16 by deposit market share.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO