Kellen Moore, who interviewed for the Jacksonville job last Friday, is certainly in the conversation for the other job openings that cascaded down on Monday—with Mike Zimmer gone at Minnesota, Vic Fangio in Denver, Matt Nagy in Chicago and Brian Flores in Miami. The former Boise State great has no control on who might talk to him, but the most stable organizations appear to be in Denver and Minnesota, and the Broncos have requested permission to talk to him. Mike Klis, longtime KUSA-TV beat reporter, tweeted Monday that Moore “might be the (Sean) McVay of this hiring cycle. A rising star coach with ties to Mountain West.” But Klis listed at least three other coaches Denver wants to talk to.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO