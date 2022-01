Once the play clock hit double zero Saturday evening, it was clear that the Vic Fangio era was coming to an end. Leaving one question for Broncos Country…. The Vic Fangio era wasn’t all bad with the Broncos being one of the premier defenses in the NFL, however, much like the games, he just ran out of time. Luckily for the next head coach, that defense shouldn’t go through too much of an overhaul with the key pieces intact.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO