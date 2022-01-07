ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Effectual Fervent Prayer

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago

Elijah was a great prophet who lived during the darkest days of Israel, when Ahab and Jezebel ruled the land and had turned it over to the worship of the god, Baal.

Elijah appeared before King Ahab with a prophesy. “As the Lord God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word.” I Kings 17:1.

Elijah prayed earnestly before he spoke to King Ahab. James 5:16 tells us, “the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”

Elijah prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months. This prophesy was fulfilled. There was no rain in all the land of Israel for three and one half years.

James has much to say about how we can receive answers to our prayers.

In addition to praying fervently, we “must pray in faith, nothing wavering.” James 1:6. But faith must be expressed by action, as when Elijah confronted Ahab, for “faith without works is dead.” James 2:20.

If we pray and receive not, it may be that we ask amiss.” So when we pray let’s pray fervently and in faith.

God knows what is best for us and we should be willing to accept His will for our lives.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

The real reason for this season

A lot of people know that this time of the year is to celebrate the birth of Jesus, but they don’t know the true meaning of it all. My prayer is that families will come together in love and enjoy the time they have with each other. My hope is that we don’t get so caught up in shopping, cooking, and all the other things we do to celebrate Christmas and forget the real reason for this season.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Happy Kwanzaa!

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration from December 26-January 1. Celebrated in many African American homes, Kwanzaa honors African heritage in African American culture. Celebrations often include singing, and dancing, storytelling, poetry reading, African drumming and of course traditional meals that have been passed down through generations in the African American culture. Many African Americans who celebrate Kwanzaa do so in addition to celebrating Christmas such as my family.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Cadets volunteer at LEARN Horse Rescue

CHARLESTON — Over a dozen horses and other farm animals are grateful to the team of more than 10 cadets who landscaped their pastures, washed their trailers and, of course, hand fed them treats. The sophomore cadets traveled to Hollywood, South Carolina, where Livestock & Equine Awareness & Rescue...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Whitmire, SC
Newberry Observer

Remembering those who gave!

God truly is an awesome God! Many people do not understand why God allows bad things to happen. In my COVID experience, I discovered that God is not to be blamed for suffering, but to be praised because He never leaves us nor forsakes us; especially in times of storms and troubles.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Love drives out fear

Since we do not know what tomorrow holds, we lean toward a degree of tension and uncertainty, which undermines our confidence in God. The most prevalent emotion concerning the future is fear. Of course, certain fears are appropriate. We should be afraid to stick our hands in a hot fire...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy