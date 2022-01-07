Elijah was a great prophet who lived during the darkest days of Israel, when Ahab and Jezebel ruled the land and had turned it over to the worship of the god, Baal.

Elijah appeared before King Ahab with a prophesy. “As the Lord God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word.” I Kings 17:1.

Elijah prayed earnestly before he spoke to King Ahab. James 5:16 tells us, “the effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”

Elijah prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months. This prophesy was fulfilled. There was no rain in all the land of Israel for three and one half years.

James has much to say about how we can receive answers to our prayers.

In addition to praying fervently, we “must pray in faith, nothing wavering.” James 1:6. But faith must be expressed by action, as when Elijah confronted Ahab, for “faith without works is dead.” James 2:20.

If we pray and receive not, it may be that we ask amiss.” So when we pray let’s pray fervently and in faith.

God knows what is best for us and we should be willing to accept His will for our lives.

