This weekend I will be taking my daughter deer hunting with me on our family farm. Growing up in a house with a father who is a wildlife biologist and a mother who is an oceanographer, the kiddo is no stranger to nature and the peculiarities of those of us that study it. She swims like a fish, will be scuba certified in a year or 2, has helped me clean deer and ducks in the driveway since the time she could walk, and her favorite meal is nilgai burgers on the grill. But this weekend is different, as it will be the first time that she has gone with me on a deer hunt. Now, all the preparation and education that she has gotten from me during her formative years will hopefully surface as we sit side by side in the stand.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO