Elections

Primary Election Filing Deadline Extended Until Jan. 25

By ACCV Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline to file for all races in the May 17 Primary Election has been extended...

dailytrib.com

Local election filing starts Jan. 19

Filing to run for election to local city councils and school boards begins Wednesday, Jan 19, and closes Friday, Feb. 18. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. Early voting is April 22-May 3. If interested, call your local city secretary or the superintendent’s office for information on how to file....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

February election process underway; filing continues until January 20

The process has begun for the 2022 February Election for The Woodlands Residential Design Review Committees and Village Associations with the opening of filing on December 30, 2021. Filing closes on January 20, 2022, for the election to be held on February 19, 2022. Are you interested in running for...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Clerk Reminds Citizens of Election Filing Deadline

Manitowoc County Clerk Jessica Backus has issued a reminder about the upcoming deadline for candidates to file for the April election. Backus explains nomination papers must be turned in by next Tuesday, January 4th at 5:00 PM. She adds the courthouse at 1010 S. 8th Street will have its’ doors remaining open until 5:00 on Tuesday.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
elizabethton.com

Candidates have until noon Feb. 17 to file for election

Qualifying is underway for the 2022 Carter County elections. The deadline to return qualifying packets to the Carter County Election Commission is noon Feb. 17. The primary is May 3 and the general election is Aug. 4. Director of Elections Tracy Tanner and the election commission will qualify candidates after...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

Candidate filing for NC 2022 primary, municipal elections to resume Feb. 24

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Candidate filing for North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections, as well as rescheduled municipal elections, will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and end at noon on Friday, March 4, under an order issued Tuesday by the Superior Court of Wake County, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
CBS Miami

Results In For Special Primary Elections

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s 20th Congressional District win dominated the headlines Tuesday night, there were three other important local races. State Senate District 33 had a Democrat primary. Former Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood scored a decisive win with 74% of the vote. Democrats also held two primaries for the Florida House. In District 88, Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds is the winner. He had 65% of the just over 8,000 votes that were cast. And in District 94, Daryl Campbell had the most votes in a field of four candidates. He had just under 40% of the vote, while the next two candidates had 29% and 25% respectively.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Reporter-Times

The race is on: Local candidates file for upcoming primary elections

The first day of the 2022 election season began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning as the Morgan County Elections Office began signing up candidates for the May primary. Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott, who is finishing her second term in office, was the first to sign up for the Morgan County Auditor's position. Current county auditor Dan Bastin is finishing his second term.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
GazetteXtra

UPDATE: Candidate filing deadline extended for several Rock County Board districts

JANESVILLE The candidate filing deadline for Rock County Supervisory district 11, 14 and 24 has been extended to Friday, Jan. 7, according to a news release from Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson. The extension was put in place because incumbent board members Janelle Crary (District 11), Shirley Williams (District 14) and Pam Bostwick (District 24) did not file complete candidate paperwork and she did not file a notice of noncandidacy. Crary’s district includes city of Beloit wards 7, 8, 9 and 11. Williams’ district covers city of Beloit wards 18 and 19. Bostwick represents city of Janesville wards 17 and 18 Candidate paperwork for the three seats will be accepted in the Rock County Clerk’s Office, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Interested candidates should contact the Rock County clerk’s office for information at 608-757-5660.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
soconews.org

Three prospective candidates in Windsor’s special election as filing deadline approaches

The nomination period to file for candidacy in the Windsor Town Council’s April special election will close Friday with no extension period. As of Jan. 7, since the nomination period opened Dec. 20, Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby issued papers to three community members: Evan K. Kubota pulled papers Dec. 1, Stephanie D. Ahmad did so Jan. 6., and Jeffrey Leasure did so Jan. 7.
WINDSOR, CA
Deadline

New York City Grants Noncitizens The Right To Vote In Municipal Elections

A new law became official today that will allow an estimated 800,000 noncitizens to vote in New York City’s upcoming local elections. New Mayor Eric Adams allowed the legislation – passed by the City Council last month – to automatically become law. It means that noncitizens can vote in municipal elections as soon as next year, unless a judge overturns the law, which opponents have vowed to do. Several communities in the US already allow noncitizens such municipal voting rights. The rights are limited, as the noncitizens cannot vote for president or members of congress, and can’t weigh in on state races for governor, judges or legislators. The New York Board of Elections has to have a plan in place by July. The new law requires voter registration by noncitizens, which some may be reluctant to do. A separate ballot for municipal races would also need to be created, and the noncitizens – which include those authorized to work in the US, the so-called “Dreamers” – must show proof they have lived in the city for at least 30 days. It is estimated that one in nine New York City voters of legal age are noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wcluradio.com

Governor signs bill to extend filing deadline for political office.

FRANKFORT — State lawmakers passed a bill Thursday to push back Kentucky’s political filing deadline. The original filing deadline was slated for Friday. The bill’s passage now makes the deadline Tuesday, Jan. 25. Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell confirmed the information to WCLU News late Thursday. Candidates...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
The Northwestern

Candidates file for local spring elections; primary set for Oshkosh school board, at least 2 for Winnebago County Board

OSHKOSH – The 2022 spring non-partisan elections will feature a primary on the Oshkosh School Board and at least two primaries for the Winnebago County Board. Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file nomination papers to run in the spring election, which will be held on April 5. If a primary is needed, that will be held Feb. 15. ...
OSHKOSH, WI

