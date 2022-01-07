ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

 3 days ago
Happy Birthday, Blue!

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive.

Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.

“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old,” said Beyoncé in a rare interview with Vogue last year.

“My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.

Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

At 10, she’s already THAT girl who became the youngest recipient of a BET Award and a Grammy-winner for her role in the melanin-kissed “Brown Skin Girl” video.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready…” captioned Mama Tina under a pic of her standing next to an all grown up Blue Ivy

What’s your fave Blue Ivy moment? Tell us down below and peep her funniest meme moments (so far) on the flip.

Bossip

Future And Joie Chavis Celebrate Their 3-Year-Old Son's Birthday

Future and his baby mama Joie Chavis recently celebrated their adorable son Hendrix’s birthday together. Chavis, who’s been building a thriving social media empire with her Joie In Life Fitness brand, took to Instagram on Dec. 14, where she gushed about baby Hendrix’s Spider-Man-themed party. “I can’t...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

JoJo Got Engaged And Shared The Most Beautiful Photos Of The Big Moment

JoJo is engaged, and my childhood self is sobbing. The singer took to Instagram to make the big announcement on Dec. 25, and it’s safe to say JoJo’s engagement photos with Dexter Darden are everything. From adorable party pics to showing off a shiny diamond ring, the pics are a dream and JoJo’s caption emphasized her joy.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Blue Ivy Just Turned 10 And Fans Can't Handle How Tall She Is In Her Birthday Pic

Beyoncé’s little girl just turned 10, and fans can’t handle how grown up she is. Officially a decade old as of Friday, Jan. 7, Blue Ivy Carter reigned supreme on her big day at a tropical locale. These tweets about Blue Ivy Carter looking so tall in her 10th birthday pic emphasize how shocked the Beyhive is at her growth spurt.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Beyoncé's Kids & Her Nephew Have A New Song Credit

The latest musical project from Beyoncé included help from her kids and nephew. Beyoncé recorded a song for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. To help out with the vocals she enlisted the voices of Knowles-Lawson’s grandchildren, Blue Ivy, 9, twins Sir and Rumi, 4, as well as her sister Solange’s son, Julez, 17.
MUSIC
