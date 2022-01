Dan Campbell’s first year as Detroit Lions coach not only met the low expectations we all set for it but somehow exceeded them. The Lions were one of the worst teams in football and still are at square one of a rebuild that ostensibly began a year ago. Other than tackle Penei Sewell, no one in their 2021 NFL Draft class is a lock to be a high-level player. While their pending free agents might not move the needle much, the Lions have to add much more talent in the coming months in free agency and through draft picks, beginning with the game’s most important position.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO