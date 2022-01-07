See a pothole? Here’s how to report it

SPOKANE, Wash. – Heavy snowfall and now warmer temperatures make for the perfect mix to create potholes.

Potholes are a regular occurrence at this time of year in the Inland Northwest, and while they are a big inconvenience, there is a way to report them.

City of Spokane

If you see a pothole in the City of Spokane, call 311 or 509-755-2489.

A major component of the city’s 20-year arterial street plan is to include maintenance work to improve streets with poor pavement.

The city tracks the number of potholes that they fill each year here . In 2020, 5,842 potholes were filled and 3,411 were filled in 2021.

Spokane County

If you are a county resident, you can report a pothole here. You will need to fill out the form with your contact information and the intersection you saw the pothole.

City of Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene residents can report a pothole by email ssims@cdaid.org .

Learn more about Coeur d’Alene’s pothole repairs here.

