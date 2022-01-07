ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears rule out Akiem Hicks (ankle) for season finale

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) The Bears have ruled out veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) for their season finale at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Hicks didn't practice this week while managing the ankle injury. He played in nine games this season, recording 3.5 sacks. Hicks has played in just two games since Nov. 8, missing significant time with an ankle injury and COVID-19.

Hicks, 32, is set to become a free agent after this season. He has been with the Bears since 2016, playing in 77 games and recording 31 sacks for Chicago in that span. Hicks has previously indicated he expects this to be the end of his Bears tenure , explaining that he wanted to "say goodbye to Chicago in the right way."

The Bears on Friday also named Andy Dalton their starting quarterback for Sunday after rookie Justin Fields was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Nick Foles will be the backup to Dalton. Coach Matt Nagy indicated that even if Fields was cleared from protocols ahead of Sunday, the Bears wouldn't be comfortable with him playing due to a lack of practice time this week.

The Bears also listed pass rusher Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) as questionable for Sunday.

The Bears (6-10) and Vikings (7-9) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

670 The Score

