ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Tommy Thompson resigning as UW System interim president

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNvCA_0dficI3X00
Tommy Thompson Uw 12 18 20

MADISON, Wis. — After about a year and a half as the interim leader of the University of Wisconsin System, former governor Tommy Thompson is stepping down from the role.

In a letter to UW System Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III Friday, Thompson said his resignation will be effective March 18.

Thompson was sworn in as the interim head of the UW System in July of 2020, and was charged with leading the state’s public universities through the coronavirus pandemic.

“While challenging on many fronts, we worked together to continue to provide the quality of education our students deserve and parents expect,” Thompson said in his resignation letter. “We not only performed but prevailed in our fight against COVID’s deleterious impact on our universities and our communities — and in doing so we made our campuses some of the safest places in Wisconsin.”

Thompson helped implement the UW System’s COVID protocols to help students return to in-person learning on campus. The former Republican governor sometimes sparred with Republican lawmakers at the state capitol who tried to exert authority over protocols like mask and vaccine mandates, to which Thompson replied, “get out of my way.”

The regents thanked Thompson for his service to the state during such a difficult period in the UW System’s history.

“Tommy Thompson was the right man at the right time. His leadership has helped carry us through a pandemic and set the standard for managing during a crisis,” Manydeeds III said in a statement. “He answered the call as one of Wisconsin’s greatest public leaders by accepting this role in spite of the challenges in front of him. We are proud of what he accomplished in his time here and consider him, as always, a lifelong friend of the University of Wisconsin. We were fortunate to have such a strong advocate and evaluator lead the UW System.”

Thompson says when he took over, he knew the role would be temporary while the System searched for a permanent president.

“While I firmly believe that the pursuit of excellence never ends, I am satisfied that I have accomplished what has been asked of me and what the people of this state have sought,” Thompson said in his resignation letter. “It is time to allow you and the board the ability to prepare for a successor to lead the UW System into the years ahead.”

You can read Thompson’s full resignation letter below, or click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin U.S. Sens. Baldwin, Johnson share thoughts on Jan. 6 capitol assault anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBT) – Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Images from one year ago, when rioters attacked the Capitol, will be forever etched in the minds of the lawmakers and everyone else at the Capitol. Former Vice President Dick Cheney joined his daughter, Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, on the House floor...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse students volunteer to play games with Afghan children at Fort McCoy

FORT McCOY, Wis. . (WKBT) — University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Track and Field and Physical Education volunteers are spending part of their winter break with Afghan children at Fort McCoy. Students stacked cups and played foosball and card games Thursday. Students and staff from several university departments and organizations have planned multiple events for the Afghans on the installation. The...
FORT MCCOY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Thompson
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vang Council bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – All three vaccines will be available tomorrow at Onalaska Middle School. The Vang Council of La Crosse is partnering with multiple organizations for the clinic. The clinic starts at 10 in the morning. You can schedule for vaccine online. Walk-ins are welcome. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin National Guard to host its final, free COVID-19 testing site in La Crosse County

West Salem, WIS. (WKBT)- The Wisconsin National Guard will host its last free, COVID-19 PCR testing site on Saturday, January 8th.  The drive-through clinic will be held from 11 am-3 pm at Prince of Peace Church, 1901 E. Church Rd., West Salem. The National Guard has provided the free testing service for 22 months. The clinics are ending at the...
WEST SALEM, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DHS: COVID-19 pill available in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that the state has received its first allocation of the pills to treat COVID-19. The oral antiviral treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply is extremely limited and the National Institutes of Health have told providers to prioritize prescribing the treatment to...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw System#College#Covid#The Uw System#Republican
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-L prof to teach educators mindfulness in FSC series

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The Franciscan Spirituality Center aims to help educators weather the storm of challenges they face with a six-week, in-person series on mindfulness practices. Daniel Widuch, a professor of recreation management and therapeutic recreation at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will present The Mindful Educator Series...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
986
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy