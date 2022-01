Canaan has entered the bitcoin mining business with deals to jointly operate facilities in Kazakhstan. Why only sell cryptocurrency mining machines to others when you could just as easily use them to seek out your own new digital wealth? Canaan Inc. (CAN) is doing exactly that with the recent addition of crypto mining to its activities, supplementing its core machine-making business. But it may be finding that profiting from crypto mining is easier said than done.

