Channel 3 Snowball Fight and a Warm Goodbye to Sarah!

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn't be a snow day without a...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
Sarah
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
HuffingtonPost

Anti-Vax Podcaster Doug Kuzma Dies Of COVID-19 After Attending Right-Wing Rally

Anti-vaccine podcaster Doug Kuzma, a QAnon follower who contracted COVID-19 after attending a large right-wing gathering last month, has died. Kuzma, 61, of Newport News, Virginia, became ill shortly after the three-day “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas, which featured former Trump national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn. Few people wore masks at the event. After several attendees became ill following the rally, some claimed without evidence that they had been secretly poisoned with anthrax.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
SheKnows

As Her Little Girls Grow Up, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Faces a New Challenge: ‘Sometimes, There’s Bribery Involved… ‘

If you follow The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby) on social media, you know that she and husband Justin Gaston have two of the most adorable daughters on the planet. And while it seems as if they were babies just yesterday, the reality is that Sophie turned four last month, and Olivia is already halfway to her sixth birthday. As a result, Mom says that the girls are “definitely becoming their own little people, and that means they’re starting to have opinions.”
CBS Philly

Frank Olivieri, Owner Of Pat’s King Of Steaks, Says He Was Grateful To Represent Philadelphia On ‘The Talk’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  It’s Philadelphia’s signature sandwich. Of course, we’re talking about the cheesesteak. Now, the spotlight will be on the Philly favorite. On Friday, CBS’s “The Talk” is kicking off its Food Face-Off, where chefs from two cities will showcase their famous dishes and be judged by the show’s hosts.  Friday’s episode will feature South Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steaks and Al’s #1 Italian Beef of Chicago. Frank Olivieri, the owner of Pat’s, spoke with Eyewitness News about the experience of being on the show. “It was exciting, the people at The Talk are just lovely,” Olivieri said. “And I went against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Early Weather Forecast For Patriots-Bills Playoff Meeting Calls For Frigid Temperatures In Buffalo

BOSTON (CBS) — The first time the Patriots met the Bills this season, it came on a memorable weather night in Western New York. The playoff meeting will follow suit. With the Patriots and Bills set to meet on Saturday night in Orchard Park in the middle of January, the odds were high that some cold weather would come into play. The early forecast bears out that assumption — to a rather extreme degree. It won’t be nearly as windy as the last meeting in Buffalo, but it will be freezing out. The AccuWeather forecast calls for temperatures around 13 degrees on...
BUFFALO, NY

